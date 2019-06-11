3 children drown in Yamuna in UP

Three children drowned in Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said.

The incident took place in Bhusauli village on Monday, they said.

A wedding ceremony was underway in the village and six children went to the nearby Yamuna river to take a bath without informing their families, Additional Superintendent of Police Balwant Chaudhary said.

Anita (7), Jeetu (10) and Soni (13) drowned in the river while bathing, he said.

The bodies were fished out of the river and handed over to their family members after post mortem, the ASP said.