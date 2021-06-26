3 civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

PTI
PTI,
  Jun 26 2021, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 18:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least three civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in the Barbarshah area of the city on Saturday, police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a joint party of the CRPF and J&K Police at Barbarshah falling under Kralkhud police station around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a manhunt launched for the assailants. 

Jammu and Kashmir
grenade
Srinagar
CRPF

