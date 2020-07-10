3 coronavirus patients die at Nizamabad govt hospital in one night due to alleged lack of oxygen supply

Three Covid-19 patients died at the Nizamabad government hospital in Telangana, on Thursday night following alleged lack of oxygen supply.

Local media reports claimed that four deaths, including that of the three coronavirus patients, in a single night at the hospital were allegedly due to the oxygen cylinder not being replaced.

Hospital superintendent Dr Nageshwar Rao, however, denied the reports and said that the deaths of the coronavirus patients -- a 75-year-old woman and two men (aged 58 and 50) -- were because of their co-morbid conditions of diabetes, hypertension, among others.

“There cannot be a situation of oxygen supply dearth at our hospital as we have a centralized automated supply, which alerts if the levels are falling. And to supplement in contingency, we have regular cylinders available,” Dr Rao told DH.

The superintendent, who said that the patients had shortness of breath, admitted that all three deaths took place within a span of two and half hours — at around 11 pm, 12 am and 1:30 am.

“The fourth death is of a patient who was brought dead,” the official claimed.

All the deceased are from Nizamabad district, which on Thursday reported 18 new coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Telangana has crossed the 30,000-mark to stand at 30,946 as of Thursday evening. The total deaths reported are 331.