3 CRPF men killed in Anantnag ‘fidayeen’ attack

Three paramilitary troopers and a militant were killed while five security personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were injured critically, in a fidayeen (suicide) attack by the ultras at KP road in south Kashmir's Anantnag town on Wednesday

Sources said militants came out from a vehicle and opened indiscriminate firing on the joint party of security forces at around 04:55 pm in which five CRPF men and a few police personnel, including SHO Anantnag, Arshad Khan, were injured.

In the retaliatory action one militant was killed so far, they said and added the injured forces personnel were immediately taken to hospital, where three CRPF men including assistant sub-inspector Vinod Sharma succumbed.

Reports said three injured CRPF men succumbed while being shifted to hospital. Reports said that heavy firing was underway and the area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

A senior police officer said it apparently looks like a ‘fidayeen’ attack. On February 14, over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a car bomb blast in neighbouring Pulwama district.

One of the two routes for annual Amarnath yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 1, passes through KP Road.