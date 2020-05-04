3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

Shemin Joy, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • May 04 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 19:39 ist
PTI/File photo for representation

At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and an unidentified militant were killed in a fierce gun battle in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

The encounter comes a day after the death of five security personnel, including a colonel, a major and an officer of J&K police, in a face-off with militants in the same district.

Reports said militants attacked a patrolling party of the CRPF at Wangam, Qaziabad in Handwara, 75 kms from here, triggering a fierce gun-battle. Security forces have sealed off the area and search for militants have been launched, reports added.

CRPF
Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir

