3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara

At least three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and an unidentified militant were killed in a fierce gun battle in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

The encounter comes a day after the death of five security personnel, including a colonel, a major and an officer of J&K police, in a face-off with militants in the same district.

Reports said militants attacked a patrolling party of the CRPF at Wangam, Qaziabad in Handwara, 75 kms from here, triggering a fierce gun-battle. Security forces have sealed off the area and search for militants have been launched, reports added.