3 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Odisha

The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers

  Jun 21 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 19:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased include a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs. 

CRPF
Odisha
India News

