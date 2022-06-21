3 CRPF personnel killed in Naxal attack in Odisha

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush at a security post in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, officials said.
The deceased include a jawan and two assistant sub-inspector rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The Naxals attacked the troops, who were involved in a road opening task, using improvised and crude barrel grenade launchers, they said quoting preliminary inputs.
