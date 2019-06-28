3 dead, 5 injured as heavy rains lash Mumbai

Three persons were killed and five were injured in rain-related incidents on Friday in Mumbai, which was lashed by the first spell of heavy rains this monsoon that marked its most delayed arrival in the city in 45 years, officials said.

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains, ending a long dry spell, but a few hours of incessant showers left the financial capital struggling with the familiar monsoon woes of waterlogging, delayed trains, traffic jams and choked drains.

Three persons died of electric shocks, while two others were injured in two separate incidents in the western suburbs, a spokesperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic official, the deceased were identified as Kashima Yudiyar (60), a resident of Andheri (East), Rajendra Yadav (60) and Sanjay Yadav (24) -- both from Goregaon (East).

Two others suffered injuries in the Goregaon incident and were admitted to a local hospital, he said. Three persons were injured when a portion of a wall collapsed in Dadar (East), he said, adding that they were admitted to the civic-run KEM Hospital.

Responding to the reports of waterlogging, the BMC said pumping out water will take time because of high tide in the Arabian Sea. Traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the metropolis. The BMC appealed to the citizens to avoid driving in the waterlogged areas.

Till 4 pm on June 28, the Colaba observatory recorded 19.2 mm rain and the Santacruz observatory 138 mm, the BMC said.

More rains have been forecast in the next 24 hours. Private weather forecaster Skymet predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri and the adjoining areas in the next 24 hours.

Suburban train services, considered Mumbai's lifeline, were running late by 10 to 15 minutes, said the railway officials. A heavy traffic jam affected the movement of vehicles on the Mulund-Sion stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, the BMC spokesperson said, adding that the civic body had to close a busy subway in suburban Andheri due to waterlogging.

Overall, eight people were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra on Friday. In Palghar, an eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning while two farm labourers were killed in Akola. Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in Nashik district.