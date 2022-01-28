3 feared trapped as roof of factory collapses in UP

3 feared trapped as roof of factory collapses in UP’s Bulandshahr

The incident took place early Friday in Khurja Industrial Area apparently due to some heavy material kept on the roof of the unit named ‘Mahashakti’

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 28 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Three workers are feared to be trapped under debris after the roof of a ceramic insulator manufacturing unit collapsed here on Friday, police aid.

According to police, the incident took place early Friday in Khurja Industrial Area apparently due to some heavy material kept on the roof of the unit named ‘Mahashakti’.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh and senior superintendent of police have reached the spot and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are conducting rescue operations, they said.

Singh told PTI that two workers have been rescued and sent to a nearby hospital while at least three are still trapped under the debris.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Bulandshahar

Related videos

What's Brewing

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 