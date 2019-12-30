3 flights diverted as dense fog engulfs Delhi

Dense fog engulfed the national capital leading to the diversion of at least three flights and delaying several others.

Delhi Airport officials issued a fog alert at 6:00 am, asking air travellers to get in touch with the airline concerned for delays or cancellations.

"Three flights have been diverted due to pilot minima," a Delhi Airport official said indicating that the pilots operating the aircraft were not trained to operate in dense fog conditions.

A SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru was diverted to Jaipur in the wee hours of the day. "Due to bad weather, flight operations are affected. CAT III B compliant aircraft and pilots are currently able to land," Delhi Airport officials said.

"Due to bad weather at Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," SpiceJet said on its Twitter handle.

"Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi, flights to and from Delhi are impacted," Air Vistara said in an advisory to travellers.

