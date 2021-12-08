3 militants killed by security forces in J&K's Shopian

Three militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Search going on. Further details shall follow (sic),” J&K police said in a tweet.

The gun fight broke out in Check e Cholan of Shopian during the wee hours today after the security forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there, reports said.

A police official said as the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, to which they retaliated, triggering an encounter in which three ultras were killed.

A police official said that they had input that the slain militants were affiliated with LeT/TRF. He, however, added that their identification is being ascertained.

153 militants have been killed in the Valley so far this year, of which 131 were locals and 22 Pakistanis. In 2020, the number of militants killed in the Valley stood at 195. According to official estimates over 200 militants were still active in the Valley.

“Among the active militants, 80 are believed to be from Pakistan and more than 120 are locals. Between January and July this year, 76 locals picked up arms and by now the number may have reached 100,” a senior police officer said.

