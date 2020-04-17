3 more COVID-19 cases in U'khand, total climbs to 40

3 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total climbs to 40

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:26 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 40, officials said.

Of the latest cases, two are from Dehradun district and one from Nainital district, a health bulletin of the state government said.

With this, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40, out of which 9 have already been discharged after recovery, it said.

Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said after two more persons tested positive, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 20, out of which eight have recovered and 12 are under treatment. Ten of them are members of the Tablighi Jamaat, he said.

Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
