3 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total climbs to 40

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 40, officials said.

Of the latest cases, two are from Dehradun district and one from Nainital district, a health bulletin of the state government said.

With this, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40, out of which 9 have already been discharged after recovery, it said.

Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said after two more persons tested positive, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 20, out of which eight have recovered and 12 are under treatment. Ten of them are members of the Tablighi Jamaat, he said.