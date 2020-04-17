3 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total climbs to 40

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the state to 40, officials said.
Of the latest cases, two are from Dehradun district and one from Nainital district, a health bulletin of the state government said.
Follow live updates on coronavirus
With this, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40, out of which 9 have already been discharged after recovery, it said.
Dehradun DM Ashish Kumar Shrivastava said after two more persons tested positive, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has risen to 20, out of which eight have recovered and 12 are under treatment. Ten of them are members of the Tablighi Jamaat, he said.
The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week