3 more positive coronavirus cases in India, total goes up to 34: Health ministry

Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the three, two are from Ladakh with travel history to Iran while one is from Tamil Nadu who had visited Oman, the ministry said, adding all the patients are stable.

The ministry also said more that 150 people, who had come in contact with two American nationals who tested positive for coronavirus in Bhutan and had toured various placed in India, have been put under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).