3 of family killed as house catches fire in Srinagar

3 of family, including 5-yr-old girl, killed as house catches fire in Srinagar

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 07 2020, 12:16pm ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 12:36pm ist
Representative image.

Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were charred to death when their house caught fire in the Khanyar locality here, police said on Saturday.

A fire broke out in a house at Sheeshgari Mohalla in Khanyar on Friday night, a police official said.

The wooden house belonging to Javaid Ahmad Hakak was gutted in the fire, he added.

Three members of the family -- Hakak, his wife Sobia and their five-year-old daughter Hafsa -- were killed in the incident, the official said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by an electric short-circuit, he added.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fire Accident
Jammu and Kashmir
Death
Comments (+)
 