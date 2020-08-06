3 people killed in rain-related incidents across country; 5 reported missing

Five people have gone missing and three deaths were reported in rain-related incidents across the country on Thursday, while the intensity of downpour reduced in Mumbai and surrounding areas, leading to gradual resumption of transport services.

Heavy rains lashed north Kerala and a red alert was issued for Malappuram district for August 7, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning.

While at least four people, including the priest at Talacauvery, the origin of the river Cauvery, have gone missing after a massive landslide at Bramhagiri hills triggered by heavy rains in Kodagu district of Karnataka, the body of a 47-year-old man was found in Maharashtra's Thane district after he fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away.

Besides, two men drowned and one person went missing after their boat capsized due to heavy downpour in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 666 villages have been affected by floods across 17 districts of the state.

In Maharashtra, the water level of the Panchganga river touched the danger mark in Kolhapur district. Residents of some flood-prone villages located on the banks of the river have been shifted to safer places, an official said.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till Friday.

A railway spokesperson said local train services resumed around 7.45 am between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line and between CMST and Vashi on the harbour line.

The NDRF and the Railway authorities rescued 290 passengers on Wednesday from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks between the CSMT and the Sandhurst Road stations.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the state administration's preparedness in the wake of the incessant heavy rains. He asked them to remain alert and ensure that citizens do not face hardships.

The Bombay High Court adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members.

In Madhya Pradesh, the IMD said heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning was very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state. MP has so far received 13 per cent less rainfall this season, it said.

In Goa, a portion of a tunnel wall at Pernem collapsed due to heavy rains, following which a number of trains on the Konkan Railway route had to be diverted. There was no report of any casualty.

Goa has been witnessing incessant rains since the last five days and some low lying areas have been facing a flood-like situation.

In Kerala, the IMD issued a red alert for Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till August 9.

Nilambur town in Malappuram district was flooded for a few hours earlier in the day but the water has subsided, police said.

Extensive damage has been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts. In the four-month-long south-west monsoon season, Kerala has reported 31 rain-related deaths so far.

Battered by torrential rains, several parts of Karnataka are facing a flood-like situation. Several districts of the state's coastal, Malnad and north interior regions are receiving heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19, has ordered immediate release of Rs 50 crore for emergency relief.

Parts of districts in coastal and Malnad regions are currently under red alert. In Kodagu district, along with widespread rains, landslides have also occurred.

There have been landslides at Brahmagiri, near Talacauvery, the origin of river Cauvery. "At least four to five people- including the Talacauvery temple priest and family are currently missing," officials said

Several parts of north Karnataka, especially the border district of Belagavi are also facing flood situation as inflow has increased in Krishna river and its tributaries.

With inflow increasing in Tungabhadra river, there is a flood-like situation in parts of Ballari district. There is a similar situation in Uttara Kannada district.

There are reports of heavy rains and wind causing destruction to crops in parts of Dharwad and Haveri among other districts.

Up north, major rivers are flowing above the danger mark at some places of Uttar Pradesh. The Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri's Palia Kalan, the Saryu river in Barabanki's Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Ballia's Turtipar, and the Rapti at Gorakhpur's Bird Ghat were flowing above the red mark, officials said.

Seventeen districts in the state are now flood-affected. A total of 666 villages have been hit, out of which 446 have been marooned, they said.

Rain or thundershowers are very likely at many places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and at a few places over the western part of the state till Friday, the weather office said.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Humidity levels shot up to 96 per cent.

After receiving more than normal rainfall in July, Delhi has witnessed a subdued monsoon in August so far.

Only light rains are predicted over the next two to three days.

Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab, with maximum temperatures at most places in the region hovering above normal limits.