3 people of 236 evacuated from Iran checked for coronovirus, all test negative

3 of 236 evacuated from virus-hit Iran test negative

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 16 2020, 16:13pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 16:13pm ist
Representative photo. (iStock image)

Three people of the 236 who were evacuated from Iran on Sunday were checked for coronavirus and the tests were found to be negative, officials said.

Only three people were checked as they were showing some symptoms.

Two Air India flights carrying 236 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran landed in Jaisalmer on Sunday morning and the passengers were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre.

"Preliminary screening of the people was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer," Defence Spokesperson Colonel Sombit Ghosh said.

