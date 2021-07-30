3 rape cases, insensitive comments by ministers put Goa govt on backfoot

Three rape cases within a week and insensitive comments made by the state's Ministers have put the BJP-led government on the backfoot during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislative Assembly.

After Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday, blamed parents of two minor girls who were raped on a South Goa beach and urged parents, in general, to introspect as to why their minor wards were hanging out on beaches after dark, Goa's Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude's comments on Friday supporting the Chief Minister attracted further ire from the Opposition and civil society.

"The problem is if one has to post a policeman for every person, every girl, how many police will we require? This is what it is. The government is not running away from responsibility. Government is protecting everyone. Government is there with the people," Gaude told media persons at the state assembly complex.

"Being a parent himself, he (CM) has said that parents, especially in minor cases, have to look where children are going, have children taken permission whether they are staying at somebody's place. It is the responsibility of the parents and governments also," Gaude said.

Apart from the rape of two minor girls at Colva beach in South Goa, two other rapes were reported in the state within the week. One involving the rape of a 19-year-old girl by truck drivers in Ponda sub-district, while in another incident, a 25-year-old Assamese woman claimed that she was raped for three days by two persons who had called her to Goa on the pretext of a job.

The three incidents have put the treasury benches on the back foot, with the Opposition accusing the Sawant-led government of allowing the law and order mechanism in the state to crumble.

"This is a matter of shame. The police machinery appears to be virtually non-existent in Goa," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said.