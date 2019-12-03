3 suspended for security breach at Priyanka's home

Amid the Congress hitting out at the government over the security breach in Priyanka Gandhi's house, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered and three personnel have been suspended.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha while replying to the debate on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, he said the security at Priyanka's residence was informed that her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi would be visiting her in a black 'Tata Safari' SUV.

Instead of Rahul, the Minister said, Congress workers from Meerut came in a similar vehicle and were allowed in the house.

Shah's remarks came even as the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah of putting the lives of leaders at risk. Last month, the government had withdrawn the SPG cover for the Gandhis, including their mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi and given Z+ security.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "The massive security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra proves that with the withdrawal of SPG protection, Modi and Shah together have put the lives of our leaders at risk."

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said even after an assurance by the Home Minister on the floor of Parliament that adequate security arrangements have been made for the Gandhis, the security lapse has happened.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra said the incident of unidentified people driving up to the porch of their home last week was a "very big security lapse".