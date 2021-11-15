3 terrorists neutralised by Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh

Three National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-KYA) terrorists were neutralised around the Longding area in South Arunachal Pradesh by the troops of six Assam Rifles, according to ANI.
Operation is still under way.
More to follow...
