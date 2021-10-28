3 women farmers die after truck runs over them: Report

3 women farmers die after truck runs over them near Tikri border: Report

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 28 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 15:13 ist
Credit: Twitter/@_MohitGahlot_

Three women farmers died after a speeding truck run over them near Tikri, a farmers' protest site at Delhi-Haryana border.

The women, who were reportedly from Mansa district in Punjab, were allegedly sitting on the divider and waiting for an auto-rickshaw, when the truck hit them.

While two of the women died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police officials were quoted as saying in a report by the NDTV.

According to media reports, the driver of the truck fled from the scene after the accident, which took place around 6 am on Thursday morning.

The local police have reportedly detained the driver and taken him to a police station.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said that he was deeply grieved by the accident. "Heartbreaking news of 3 women farmers killed and two others injured as truck hits them near Tikri Border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. I am deeply grieved by this tragic incident. May their soul Rest in Peace and also urge Haryana Police to find the accused and put them behind Bars," Channi tweeted.

