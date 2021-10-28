3 women farmers die after truck runs over them near Tikri border: Report

Three women farmers died after a speeding truck run over them near Tikri, a farmers' protest site at Delhi-Haryana border.

The women, who were reportedly from Mansa district in Punjab, were allegedly sitting on the divider and waiting for an auto-rickshaw, when the truck hit them.

While two of the women died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police officials were quoted as saying in a report by the NDTV.

According to media reports, the driver of the truck fled from the scene after the accident, which took place around 6 am on Thursday morning.

The local police have reportedly detained the driver and taken him to a police station.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi said that he was deeply grieved by the accident. "Heartbreaking news of 3 women farmers killed and two others injured as truck hits them near Tikri Border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. I am deeply grieved by this tragic incident. May their soul Rest in Peace and also urge Haryana Police to find the accused and put them behind Bars," Channi tweeted.

Heartbreaking news of 3 women farmers killed and two others injured as truck hits them near Tikri Border in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. I am deeply grieved by this tragic incident. May their soul Rest in Peace and also urge Haryana Police to find the accused and put them behind Bars. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 28, 2021

Watch the latest DH Videos here: