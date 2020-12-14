3-year-old girl dies after roof of house collapses

PTI
  • Dec 14 2020, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 16:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

A three-year-old girl was killed when a portion of a roof of a house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Khajoori area on Monday, officials said.

Information about the incident was received at 10.30 am, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A portion of the roof collapsed, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

A three-year-old girl was injured and was rushed to the Jagpravesh hospital where she died. A 20-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries, the officials said.

A senior police officer said the incident took place when some labourers were carrying out repair work in the house.

