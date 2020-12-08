30 crore to get Covid-19 vaccine in first round in India; Govt plans to create 'vaccine booth'

India plans to create 'vaccine booth' in the line of polling booths set up during an election for an “orderly and smooth” vaccination campaign across the country as the government gears up to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine, targeting 30 crore individuals in the initial months.

"One crore healthcare workers including doctors and two crore front line staff such as police and disaster response team members would get the shots in the first round followed by 27 crore age-prioritised individuals having comorbid conditions," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in Delhi on Tuesday.

Currently, 85,634 cold chain equipment are available for storage and transport of Covid-19 vaccines at 28,947 cold chain points spread all over the country. The existing cold chain network can house the Covid-19 shots for the first three crore vaccinations in addition to 11 vaccines needed in the universal immunisation programme (UIP).

"An additional supply of cold chain equipment comprising walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators would be made available to the states from December 10 onward," Bhushan said, sharing the first official details of the government’s roll-out plan.

To administer the vaccine, the Centre would pick up 1.54 lakh auxiliary nurse-cum-midwives from the existing pool of 2.39 lakh such workers. The rest would continue to serve the UIP to ensure that there is no breach in the routine immunisation programme.

Efforts are on to find out more staff for the vaccination process as the Centre and state governments prepare for a never-done-before exercise to give the jabs to crores of adult Indians.

Each vaccination booths will have a separate room where a person receiving the vaccine would have to wait for 30 minutes to check if he/she develops any adverse reaction.

In anticipation of some adverse reactions, the government plans to launch a communication campaign in order to convey to the masses to accept some adverse effects besides countering the disinformation and rumours.

"Have faith in the regulator once it approves a vaccine. Don’t succumb to contrary news and fake news,” said Vinod Paul, member, NITI Ayog and a former professor at AIIMS.

Detailed implementation plans and training materials are being finalised whereas additional procurements of syringes and needles are on track.

Three companies – Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Pfizer – have applied for Emergency Authorisation Use to the Drugs Controller General India. While the first two are carrying out clinical trials in India, Pfizer requested waiving off the clinical trial need and consider its vaccine on the basis of trials carried abroad.

As many as nine vaccines are various stages of clinical evaluation in India at the moment.