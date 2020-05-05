30 Indian vaccines for coronavirus under development, Scientists tell PM Modi

Thirty Indian vaccines to fight novel coronavirus are under various stages of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was told on Tuesday by top scientists.

Modi chaired the meeting of the Task Force on Corona Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Diagnosis and Testing and reviewed the current status of work in this regard.

An official statement said scientists are working on repurposing of existing drugs for use in treatment of COVID-19.

"At least four drugs are undergoing synthesis and examination in this category", the statement said adding that development of new candidate drugs and molecules are being driven by linking high performance computational approach with laboratory verification.

Scientists are also studying plant extracts and products for general anti-viral properties.

Modi appreciated experts from diverse fields of computer science, chemistry and biotechnology joinng hands in drug discovery and suggested a hackathon be held on this subject, linking computer science to synthesis and testing in the laboratory.

The successful candidates from the hackathon could be taken up by the start-ups for further development and scaling up, the Prime Minister said.

Modi noted the scaling up of testing capabilities in the country and development of RT-PCR test kits by Indian start-ups.

The problem of importing reagents for testing has been addressed by consortia of Indian start-ups and industry, meeting current requirements, the statement said.

The PM added that the innovative and original manner in which Indian scientists, from basic to applied sciences, have come together with industry is heartening.