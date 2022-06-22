30 militants killed in Kashmir in 16 days of June

In relentless operations by security forces at least 30 militants, most of them affiliated with Pakistan based Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed from June 4 to June 20 in Kashmir.

While 88 militants were killed from January 1 to May 31 this year, the security forces upped the anti-terror operations after multiple civilian and cop killings at the hands of terrorists in May.

While 30 militants were killed in 16 days between June 4 and June 20, terrorists shot dead an off-duty police sub-inspector in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on June 18.

While the anti-militancy operations are on, security agencies have also increased focus to dismantle terror eco-system in the Valley with multiple raids being carried by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other probe agencies on the residences and offices of those suspected to be terror-sympathisers.

Recently J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said security forces have had the upper hand in tackling terrorism in the Valley over the past year. “Despite this, some incidents have taken place. There are (terrorist) informers everywhere. Nobody can even identify them,” he said adding: “We will not stay calm until this (terror) ecosystem is put to an end… (we) can’t tolerate this anymore.”

However, sources said, despite militants suffering massive losses and their sympathizers under serious crackdown by the NIA and other agencies, local recruitment into the militancy continues. “The local recruitment and terrorists coming from Pakistan are not allowing the number of active militants to drop,” they said.

A senior police officer while acknowledging the fact said the spate of local recruitment into militancy suggests that the counter-offensive of security forces is proving to be a zero-sum game, “as for every militant killed a new one is immediately being recruited.”

“This has been going on for several years now as Pakistan ensures that the number of active militants in the Valley remains between 150-250 always. And then there is the challenge of hybrid or part time militants which is on rise,” he said.

“Dozens of youth, mostly teenagers, who are not listed as militants, but radicalised and trained enough to carry out terror attacks, have been engaged by the LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfits to carry out terror attacks. It is posing a bigger challenge than active militants who are easy to neutralise,” the officer revealed.