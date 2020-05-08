30 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, total cases rise to 223

Thirty more Border Security Force personnel, including two posted at its headquarters in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the overall infections in the force to 223, officials said on Friday.

The border guarding force has the maximum confirmed cases of the disease among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), also known as paramilitary forces.

The CAPFs have over 500 active COVID-19 cases at present.

"Thirty new cases of COVID-19 (six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments. All of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS-Jhajjar and G B Pant Hospital, Agartala," BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Out of the six fresh cases from Delhi, two were posted at the BSF's headquarters in the national capital and four were posted at other units in the city.

One more floor in the eight-storeyed headquarters of the force in CGO complex on the Lodhi Road has been shut, the officials said.

Two other floors were sealed earlier after a personal staff of an additional director general (ADG) rank officer and a head constable posted in the personnel affairs wing tested positive for coronavirus, they said.

An assistant sub inspector rank officer, also working at the head office, had succumbed to the disease recently.

The officials expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases at the forces' headquarters, which is functioning on a reduced strength.

The total number of cases in the BSF now stands at 223. Two jawans have recovered, while two have died.

Among the infected cases, over 80 per cent of the BSF troops of a company deployed in Jamia and Chandni Mahal areas of the national capital have tested positive for the dreaded virus till now.

Out of the 94 personnel in that company, more than 75 have contracted the infection, a senior official said.

The other major cases are from a single BSF unit based in Tripura.

"All instructions and directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are being strictly followed. Frequencies of sanitisation efforts of workplaces/barracks have been increased," the spokesperson said.

"In addition to existing apparatus of sanitisation, water cannons are being used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments, and BSF personnel are being repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive measures," he added.