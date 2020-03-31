300 from Karnataka, 50 foreigners took part in Nizamuddin event: Govt

As many as 350 people from Tableeghi Jamaat who participated in the congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi, have been traced so far, according to the state government.

While 52 are foreign nationals who participated in the congregation and are put up at various mosques in Karnataka, ‘approximately 300’ people from the state took part.

Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that more than 50 foreign nationals who participated in the congregation and were currently staying in various parts of Karnataka, had arrived in India during the first week of March. “They have been tracked and traced. All of them will be quarantined,” he

said. According to a statement issued by Director General of Police Praveen Sood, all the foreign nationals are quarantined.

“Of the foreign nationals, 19 are from Kyrgyzstan, 20 from Indonesia, four from South Africa, three from Gambia and USA, one each from UK, France and Kenya. Few of them might have participated in the congregation held at Nizamuddin,” the statement said.

These foreign nationals who came to attend the meeting have settled down in various mosques throughout the country, and similarly in Karnataka, owing to the lockdown.

They have stayed in different districts of the state, but a majority are in Bengaluru, Bommai told a TV channel. “They have been staying in Karnataka from the first week of March,” he said.

Apart from them, ‘approximately 300’ people of Karnataka from various districts, who had participated in the Markaz at Nizamuddin were also being quarantined by the state government. The statement by Sood has also urged anyone from Karnataka who participated in the congregation to voluntarily test for COVID-19. The numbers were in contrast with the figures released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, which said 78 people from the state had participated.