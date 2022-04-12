300 more One Stop Centres in offing: Smriti Irani

Buoyed by the success of the One Stop Centres (OSC) to support women affected by violence, the Centre is planning to open 300 more such centres.

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani, while addressing the Zonal Conference of States and Stakeholders from Western Region in Mumbai, said there are 704 OSCs functioning in the country in collaboration with women’s helpline. She also added that 70 lakh women have received support from both Centre and state governments.

Irani further informed that 300 more One Stop Centres would be opened soon.

OSCs are intended to support women affected by violence in private and public spaces, within family, community and at the workplace.

The Minister also informed that through Nirbhaya Fund, various projects worth Rs 9,000 crores have been implemented between 2014-21, aimed at safety and security of women.

She said that with over 11 lakh toilets built, the Swachch Bharat Mission has ensured hwomen's hygiene as well.

Irani further said that separate toilets for girls have been built in more than 4 lakh government schools within a year. The Minister reminded that in the absence of separate toilets for girls, the drop out ratio of girl children was as high as 23 per cent before.

Irani said that it is for the first time that a Prime Minister of a country has talked about menstrual hygiene of women from the ramparts of the Red Fort, which proves that matters related to women are a priority of the government.

The Minister further said that “gender justice has to be a collaborative exercise and not left alone to women”.

