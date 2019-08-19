3,000 railway stations gets free WiFi facility

As part of Indian Railways plan to provide free WiFi service in all railway stations, the national transport on Monday said that has finished installing the service in 3,000 stations.

Ellenabad, station in Bikaner Division of Rajasthan, is 3000th station to have free WFi service, Puneet Chawla, CMD RailTel, said here in a statement.

The railways plan to provide the service at all its stations— number comes to around 6,000.

The facility was first provided at Mumbai Central in January 2016.

And in 16 months, it was extended to 1,600 stations across India. Railway's telecommunications arm RailTel began the process with a vision to turn stations into a platform for digital inclusion.

RailTel has now roped in Tata Trust for providing the facility at the remaining stations in the country.

To use the facility, a user has to switch on the WiFi mode on their smartphone and select the RailWire WiFi network. The RailWire homepage automatically appears on the smartphone.

The user is then prompted to enter his or her mobile number on the homepage to get a one-time password (OTP), after which the user can access high-speed internet and can start browsing.