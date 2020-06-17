326 new COVID-19 cases take Rajasthan tally to 13,542

Rajasthan reported 326 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the state's total tally to 13,542, while the death toll climbed to 313 with five new fatalities, officials said.

Three deaths were reported from Jaipur, and one each from Bharatpur and Dholpur, they said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The districts that reported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday included Jaipur (60), Dholpur (55), Jodhpur (35), Pali (34), Bharatpur (29), Churu (17), Nagaur (16), Jhunjhunu (15), Barmer (12).

Jaipur has recorded the maximum 141 deaths so far and 2,674 cases followed by Jodhpur where 2,254 cases and 28 deaths have been reported.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 2,762 and 10,213 patients have been discharged from hospitals till date, officials said.