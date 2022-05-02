33% thermal plants running low coal stock

As a result of ongoing heatwaves, 33 per cent of the country's thermal power plants are running low on coal, with only 10 per cent of the normal stock limit remaining.

According to the Central Electricity Authority's latest daily coal-stock report, 54 of the 165 thermal power plants have less than 10 per cent coal stock.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the power situation. Power Minister R K Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present.

Power Minister Singh stated that plants have enough reserve coal stock to last 5 to 8 days.

Separately, state-owned Coal India Limited said coal supply to the power sector rose 15.6 per cent to 49.7 million tonnes last month in the wake of the high demand for the dry fuel from power generating plants and stressed that it is planning to augment its dispatches further in the coming months.

Check out DH's latest videos