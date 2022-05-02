33% thermal plants running low coal stock

33% thermal plants running low coal stock

Power Minister Singh stated that plants have enough reserve coal stock to last 5 to 8 days

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2022, 23:49 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 23:49 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

As a result of ongoing heatwaves, 33 per cent of the country's thermal power plants are running low on coal, with only 10 per cent of the normal stock limit remaining.

According to the Central Electricity Authority's latest daily coal-stock report, 54 of the 165 thermal power plants have less than 10 per cent coal stock.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the power situation. Power Minister R K Singh, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present. 

Power Minister Singh stated that plants have enough reserve coal stock to last 5 to 8 days.

Separately, state-owned Coal India Limited said coal supply to the power sector rose 15.6 per cent to 49.7 million tonnes last month in the wake of the high demand for the dry fuel from power generating plants and stressed that it is planning to augment its dispatches further in the coming months.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

power
thermal power
Electricity
coal shortage
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why your head hurts and how to deal with it

Why your head hurts and how to deal with it

Vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now

Vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now

Bengaluru woman offers man job on matrimonial site

Bengaluru woman offers man job on matrimonial site

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

 