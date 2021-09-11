33,376 Covid-19 cases, 308 deaths in India in last 24 hours

India logged 33,376 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,08,330, while the active cases increased to 3,91,516, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,317 with 308 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A increase of 870 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,92,135 tests were conducted on Friday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 54,01,96,989.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,74,497.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 73.05 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.