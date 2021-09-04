3,385 km of national highways constructed so far in current fiscal: MoRTH

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Saturday said the ministry has constructed 3,385.02 km of national highways so far in the current financial year 2021-22.
The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day, and this happened despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rainy season, it added.
"MoRTH constructed 3,385.02 km of national highways in the current financial year 2021-22 (till September 2), whereas it awarded projects of 3,068.26 km of NHs during this period. The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km per day," the ministry said in a tweet.
MoRTH constructed 3,385.02 km of National Highways in the current Financial Year 2021-22 (till 2nd September), whereas it awarded projects of 3,068.26 km of NHs during this period. The pace of construction stood at 21.8 km/day. #DrivingGrowth pic.twitter.com/JHHAEBURnx
— MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) September 4, 2021
Recently, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said infrastructure development is important for the country, and the government's target is to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway construction.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Komodo, 2-in-5 shark species lurch towards extinction
5 reasons video games should be used more in school
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos
Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns
Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru