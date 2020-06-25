34 bureaucrats to supervise scheme for street vendors

34 senior bureaucrats to supervise Central scheme for street vendors

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 25 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 14:33 ist
A street vendor selling facemasks hung up on his bicycle waits for customers on the roadside in New Delhi on June 17, 2020. Credit/AFP Photo

Thirty-four senior bureaucrats have been made nodal officers to assist states and supervise the implementation of Prime Minister Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi scheme in the country, officials said on Thursday.

The scheme, to be implemented from July 1, is aimed at providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that had been hit due to lockdown.

Under the scheme, vendors can avail a working capital of up to Rs 10,000, repayable in monthly installments in one year. On timely/early repayment of the loan, an interest subsidy @7% per annum will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer on a six-monthly basis.

"The nodal officers will be responsible for supervising the implementation of the scheme and also assist states in resolving issues that may arise," a Personnel Ministry order said.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will provide the charter of duties of the nodal officers, contact details of stakeholders in the states/union territories/cities and all the necessary support, it said.

All nodal officers, except Niranjan Kumar Singh of Indian Forest Service, belong to the Indian Administrative Service. They all are of a joint-secretary level.

Singh has been made the nodal officer for Gujarat, M C Jauhari for the northeastern region states, Neerja Sekhar for Haryana, Hukum Singh Meena for Bihar, Rajat Kumar Mishra and Tanmay Kumar for Rajasthan and Rajesh Kumar Sinha for Kerala.

Kamran Rizvi, Leena Johri, Amit Kumar Ghosh and Partha Sarthi Sensharma have been appointed nodal officers for Uttar Pradesh, the Personnel Ministry order said.

Amit Agrawal will be nodal officer for Chhattisgarh, Rakesh Kumar Verma and Alaknanda Dayal for Punjab and G Jayalakshmi for Telangana, it said.

Over 50 lakh people, including vendors and hawkers, in different areas/contexts are likely to benefit from this scheme. The goods supplied by them range from vegetables, fruits, ready-to-eat street foods, tea, pakodas, breads, eggs, textiles, apparel, footwear, artisan products, books/stationaries etc. The services include barber shops, cobblers, pan shops, laundry services etc.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

What's Brewing

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 