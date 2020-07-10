35 years, 71 cases: Vikas Dubey's writ ran large in Kanpur

Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, whose writ ran large in Kanpur and its adjoining districts, had committed his first crime, when he was only 17.

He virtually ruled the crime world in Kanpur for almost 35 years during which as many as 71 cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder and robberies, were lodged against him.

Vikas, who carried a reward of rs. five lakh on his head, was gunned down in an encounter with the police near Kanpur on Friday a day after he was 'arrested' in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

In fact such was the terror of Vikas that he had allegedly shot dead UP status rank minister Santosh Shukla inside the Shivli police station in 2001. He was however, acquitted by the court for want of evidence.

The gangster had reportedly amassed huge wealth and owned falts in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Kanpur towns besides lands and hotels, sources said. So far the police have seized properties worth rs. 28 crore.

The gangster had very close relations with the cops and politicians. He allegedly enjoyed patronage of several senior police officials in Kanpur. In fact he had been tipped in advance by a cop about the raid by the cops on his house last week.

The result was that he was well prepared to take on the cops, when they raided his house. Eight cops, including a circle officer, were killed in the gun battle at his native Bikaru village.