35,178 new Covid-19 cases, 440 deaths in India

India saw a single-day rise of 35,178 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 3,22,85,857, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.52 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,32,519 with 440 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have risen to 3,67,415, comprising 1.14 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said.

Also, 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 23 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 54 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,85,923, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 56.06 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.