3.5L antiquities over 100-years-old privately registered in India: ASI

As many as 3.5 lakh antiquities aged more than 100 years are registered with private individuals across the country, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said. These artefacts include idols, paintings and wooden artefacts.

As per Section 14 of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act 1972, anyone who “owns, controls, or is in possession” of any antiquity shall register it before the registering officer. The ASI identifies any object older than 100 years as antiquities, and for documents and manuscripts, the article must be over 75 years old.

Sculptures and idols made of stone, terracotta, and ivory, as well as paintings, manuscripts and wooden sculptures, come under the purview of the Act. Coins were earlier included in the Act, but due to their sheer numbers, registration of coins was discontinued.

Dr Alok Tripathi, ADG at ASI, said that the low late registration is due to the reluctance of people to come forward.

“People are reluctant because they fear the government will take control. Once an item is registered, it cannot be taken out of the country, and people need to inform the ASI if it is relocated within the country or its ownership changes,” Tripathi said.

Former culture minister Prahlad Patel carried out a drive to have more people register antiquities.

The ASI’s Advisory Board, which last met in 2014, is meeting on Tuesday for the first time after it was reconstituted last month.

In a release, the archaeological body said that this would be the advisory body’s 37th meeting, and as many as 37 issues put forward by several stakeholders like states and universities will be taken up.

In a release, the ASI said that the meeting would be held to build closer contacts between ASI and Indian universities conducting archaeological research, training archaeologists, and other aspects of archaeology and related fields.

Members of the Advisory Board include the Director Generals of ASI and National Museum, former DGs of the ASI, a representative of the ministry of culture, the chairperson of the United Grants Commission and representatives of states.