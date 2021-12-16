36% of tuberculosis patients in India are women, says Smriti Irani

In India, women account for nearly 36% of all tuberculosis cases, said the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

In 2020, 6,90,000 women contracted the disease. And yet, Irani said, several cases often go unreported because women do not come forward to seek medical care due to societal stigma and lack of awareness.

Irani was speaking at the National Conference on Tuberculosis at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, which was inaugurated by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, ministers of state Mahendrabhai Munjpara (WCD) and Bharti Pravin Pawar (health) were present as well.

Naidu urged elected representatives, including MPs, MLAs and sarpanches, to take regular reviews at the district level. “More than any other disease, community engagement is vital to completely eradicate TB”, Naidu said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that PM Modi has set the target of complete eradication of TB by 2025, ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals target (2030) and so, the government was working to meet these goals. A three-day workshop was held to streamline a roadmap.

The conference, a government release said, was held to deliberate on policy interventions and to garner the support of parliamentarians for the implementation of gender-responsive TB care.

