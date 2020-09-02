36 suicides in CAPF in 2019, 433 in six years: NCRB

Thirty-six security personnel under the command of the Union Home Ministry died by suicide in 2019, taking the number of such cases to 433 in six years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Of the 433 suicide deaths among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel during the six-year period, the least (28) number of cases was reported in 2018 and the maximum (175) in 2014, the data showed.

The number stood at 60 in 2017, 74 in 2016 and 60 in 2015, the NCRB data for the respective year showed.

The CAPF refers to seven central security forces of the country under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It consists the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), besides the Assam Rifles (AR) and the National Security Guard (NSG).

As on January 1, 2019, the CAPF had an actual strength of 9,23,800 personnel, who play a vital role in guarding the borders and assisting the Centre and state governments in maintaining internal security and in curbing other illegal or unlawful activities, the NCRB stated.

However, the NCRB data did not give a force-wise break up of suicide cases within the CAPF.

A total of 36 CAPF personnel killed themselves during 2019, with 14 of them (38.9 per cent) due to “family problems” and three due to “service-related issues”, the NCRB, which also functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated.

The reason for suicide was “not known” in eight cases, while it was “other causes” in nine. “Fall in social reputation” and “marriage-related issues” led to one suicide each during the year, the data records.

As per state and UT-wise pattern, five suicides were reported in Rajasthan followed by Tamil Nadu (4) and Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Tripura & Delhi UT (3 each) during 2019, the data stated.

These eight states together accounted for 75 per cent (27 out of 36) of total suicides in CAPFs in the country. Out of five suicides reported in Rajasthan, four were due to “family problems”, it added.