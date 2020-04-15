37 patients walk out of hospitals in TN; baby saved from COVID-19

Tamil Nadu had something to cheer on Wednesday as 37 COVID-19 patients walked out of hospitals after recovery and a new-born baby testing negative for the virus, though it had a few things to worry about. On the same day, the state reported 38 new patients, two deaths and 22 districts were announced by the Centre as “hotspot districts with clusters.”

The number of cases reported today is the second-lowest recorded in April in the state which now has a total of 1,242 positive cases, including 14 deaths and 118 discharges. The state has also increased its testing numbers in the past few days and has so far tested 21,994 samples of which 4,159 are repeat samples of the same persons.

The state currently stands at the third position in the number of cases in the country, even as Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar claimed the state was prepared since January to tackle COVID-19. As many as 37 patients have walked out of various hospitals across the state since Tuesday evening taking the total number of patients discharged to 118.

“The government is well-prepared to handle the situation. Just now we have come to know that a newborn baby in Thanjavur has tested negative for Coronavirus. The mother is positive, but the baby has tested negative for COVID-19,” Vijayabhaskar told reporters on Wednesday evening.

The child was born last week, and the woman had contracted COVID-19 from her family members, who had been to a “single source event”.

In the past 24 hours, the state reported two deaths – a 47-year-old man who was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and a 59-year-old man who was receiving treatment at a private hospital. The death rate is now at 1.1 percent, which is lower than the national average, the Health Minister said.

He also assured that the government has enough supply of PPEs and other medical gear needed for health care professionals. To a question, the Minister said the state has 558 containment zones and people with the influenza-like illness are being tested, besides those with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).