37% people faced harassment in public transport, says survey

As many as 37 per cent of citizens surveyed have experienced or observed scuffle, harassment, or abuse in public transport including flights, trains and buses, the latest survey says.

About 69 per cent are optimistic that awareness campaigns and punishments/ penalties are likely to make a difference by reducing scuffles, harassment/abuse on public transport, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

The survey, conducted from December 15, 2022, to March 10, 2023, revealed that about 37 per cent reported that they have experienced or observed harassment, scuffle or abuse in public transport, while 56 per cent denied having experienced or observed such incidents in the last 3 years. In addition, 7 per cent gave no direct response. Of those who did experience such behaviour, 10 per cent admitted to having witnessed or experienced such incidents 4-6 times in the last 3 years; 16 per cent indicated 2-3 times and 11 per cent indicated one time, the survey revealed.

To understand how common is misbehaviour or unruly behaviour in public transport like flights, trains, buses, etc. LocalCircles conducted a national survey. The survey received over 20,000 responses from citizens located in 321 districts of India. 66 per cent of respondents were men while 34 per cent of respondents were women. 47 per cent of respondents were from tier 1, 34 per cent from tier 2 and 19 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts, said a statement from the LocalCircles.

A total of 69 per cent expressed optimism that such a step could improve the situation. The survey data shows 46 per cent of respondents are “definitely” sure about this course of action while 23 per cent feel it “might have some positive impact”. Among the remaining respondents, 11 per cent have no hope that the situation will improve “even after awareness campaigns and strict punishment/penalty”; while 16 per cent feel that such a step will work only if “strict punishment/penalty” is enforced, 4 per cent of the respondents gave no clear reply, said the survey report.

"Creation of hotlines or apps through which any traveller can report such instances is another step that must be taken according to people. Other steps like complete or some restrictions on the amount of liquor served on board flights along with mandatory advance declarations on behaviour norms and repercussions of violation are other suggestions that came during the survey," said the LocalCircles.