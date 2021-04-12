37.63 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses given on day 2 of Tika Utsav

Vaccinators administered more than 37.63 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines on day two of 'Tika Utsav', taking the total jabs given so far to 10.82 crore.

Vaccination centres were set up at government and private sector workplaces to step up the mega vaccination drive from April 11 to 14.

Health Ministry officials said that 71,000 vaccination centers were functional on Monday, against an average of 45,000 such centres every day -- marking an increase of 26,000 centres.

"Total 37,63,858 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Monday, the 87th day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination," a health ministry statement said.

On the first day of 'Tika Utsav' on Sunday, 30 lakh doses of vaccines were administered by vaccinators.

On April 5, vaccinators had administered more than 43 lakh doses of vaccines in a single day, which is a record till date.