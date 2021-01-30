'38 cases, more than 80 arrests over R-day violence'

38 cases, more than 80 arrests so far over tractor parade violence: Officials

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the parade

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2021, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 20:02 ist
A damaged police jeep in the premises of Red Fort, a day after it was stormed by protesting farmers during their tractor march, in Delhi. Credit: PTi Photo

The Delhi Police has so far registered 38 cases and arrested 84 people in connection with the violence during a tractor parade by farmers here on Republic Day, officials said on Saturday.

The tractor march by farmers protesting against the three recent agriculture laws had turned violent, leading to chaotic scenes on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day.

Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the parade. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

They also hoisted flags on the domes and placed a flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument, where the national flag is unfurled by the prime minister on Independence Day.

Police had asked nine farmer leaders to join the investigation in the case on Friday, but no one turned up.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

farmers
Protests
Red Fort
Republic Day
Farm Bills

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 