38,949 new Covid cases, 542 deaths in 24 hours: Maharashtra, Kerala account for half of new infections

India registered 38,949 new Covid-19 cases and 542 deaths over the last 24 hours on Friday with states like Maharashtra and Kerala alone accounting for half of the fresh infections in the country.

The death toll in the country touched 4,12,531 while active cases remained above 4 lakh.

The southern state of Kerala registered the most number of cases with as many as 13,773 people testing positive for the virus, followed by Maharashtra with over 8,000 cases.

More to follow...