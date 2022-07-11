Amarnath tragedy: 39 AP pilgrims traced, 13 missing

39 Andhra Pradesh pilgrims traced, 13 still missing in Amarnath tragedy

The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in New Delhi are making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 11 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 12:43 ist
Another group of 18 members from Nellore, which was reported missing on Sunday, was eventually traced. Credit: AFP Photo

About 39 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who were reported missing in the Amarnath cloudburst and flash flood four days ago, were traced and are safe, the state government said here on Monday.

But two women from Rajamahendravaram and a 11-member group from Nellore were still reported missing, according to data released by the state government.

Another group of 18 members from Nellore, which was reported missing on Sunday, was eventually traced. "We are continuing the search operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the pilgrims yet untraced. On the other hand, revenue authorities have been contacting their families in the state to ensure if any contact has been established," a senior official involved with the rescue mission said.

The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan officials in New Delhi were making arrangements to bring back the pilgrims safely to their respective destinations, the official added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

amarnath yatra
India News
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

 