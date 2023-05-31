39 women depart for Haj from Delhi without 'mahram'

39 women from Delhi and around 200 women from North India are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian). They started their journey on May 30.
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi spoke to reporters outside the airport and said, "This time a total of 4,000 women from across the country are going on the Haj pilgrimage. I congratulate them."
After congratulating the women, Lekhi also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Modi govt has given women the right to commence the journey without 'mahram'.
#WATCH | Today 39 women from Delhi and around 200 women from North India are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian). This time a total of 4,000 women from across the country are going on the Haj pilgrimage. I congratulate them: Union Minister Meenakashi… pic.twitter.com/qWDu7buYOA
— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023
She added, "All the women I met thanked PM Modi for making them Aatmanirbhar."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees...again
Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall
Grass is not always greener overseas
Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes
TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat
AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts
Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium
Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station
Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry
Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study