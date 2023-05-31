39 women depart for Haj from Delhi without 'mahram'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 31 2023, 06:47 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 06:47 ist
Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi. Credit: IANS Photo

39 women from Delhi and around 200 women from North India are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian). They started their journey on May 30.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi spoke to reporters outside the airport and said, "This time a total of 4,000 women from across the country are going on the Haj pilgrimage. I congratulate them."

After congratulating the women, Lekhi also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Modi govt has given women the right to commence the journey without 'mahram'. 

She added, "All the women I met thanked PM Modi for making them Aatmanirbhar."

 

