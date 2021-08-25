4 coaches of Guwahati-Howrah express derails in Assam; no casualty

Four coaches of the Guwahati-Howrah express train including the pantry car derailed near Chaygaon in Western Assam on Wednesday afternoon.

There was, however, no casualty or injury to the passengers due to the derailment.

The train left Guwahati railway station at 12.20 pm but the four coaches derailed at 1.36 pm at Chaygaon in Kamrup district, about 40-km west of Guwahati. The incident took place in the Guwahati-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon section under the Rangiya railway division.

"The passengers of the affected coaches have been shifted to other coaches. On receiving the information, accident relief train and accident relief medical equipment train rushed to the site. Senior officials of the Rangiya division headquarters are already at the site and are providing all assistance to the passengers. Restoration work has also started," said Guneet Kaur, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, in a statement.