4 dead, 19 rescued after falling into well to rescue girl in Madhya Pradesh

Four people died and 19 were rescured after several people fell into a well while trying to rescue a girl who had fallen into it in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday evening.

"19 people have been rescued till now from the spot where they fell into a well last night. NDRF & SDRF are also here. Land here is prone to subsidence, it's happening again & again. It'll be difficult to say the exact toll until the operation concludes," State minister Vishvas Sarang said.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The injured will also be provided free medical treatment.

According to locals, the well is around 50 feet deep with a water level of about 20 feet.

The incident took place at Ganj Basoda.

The girl fell into the well around 9 pm and some people climbed down to rescue her while others were standing on the parapet wall around it to help them, a police official said.

The wall suddenly crashed, throwing those standing on it into the water, he said, adding that several of them were feared trapped under the rubble.

Around 11 pm, a tractor engaged in the rescue operation, along with four policemen, skidded into the well when the area around it caved in, eyewitnesses said.

(With PTI inputs)