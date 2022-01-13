4 dead, around 40 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derails in Bengal

4 dead as Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derails in WB

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 13 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 20:05 ist
Rescue and relief operation after Guwahati-Bikaner Express got derailed at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

A severe train mishap occurred in Maynaguri, north Bengal on Thursday when four bogies of the 15633 Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed. According to Initial information, four persons have died and around 40 are injured who have been rushed to hospital.

Official statement on the extent of loss of life, and those who are injured, is awaited.

The train left New Domohani station at 4.53 pm. While the train was on the run in the block section between New Domohani and New Maynaguri stations, the passenger train derailed around 5 pm, according to NF Railway. The accident occurred in the Alipurduar Division of NF Railway.

Railway rescue teams at the spot are trying to locate passengers stuck inside the train.

A high-level commissioner railway safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident. A team comprising senior railway officials from New Delhi is expected to reach the accident site. The cause of the accident is still not clear.

“Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. Situation being closely monitored from the state HQs,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

train
Accident
India News

