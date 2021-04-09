4 dead, many hurt after fire breaks out at private hospital in Nagpur

At least four persons have died and some patients were left injured after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday evening.

Three men and one woman were killed in the fire that broke out at the Well Treat Hospital in the Wadi area around 8.30 pm, said reports. More than two dozen patients and hospital staff had a miraculous escape.

Teams of Nagpur municipal corporation, fire brigade and police have reached the incident spot. More details are awaited.

"The fire reportedly started from an AC unit of the ICU located on the second floor of the hospital. The blaze remained confined to that floor and did not spread further," Nagpur Municipal Corporation's (NMC) chief fire officer Rajendra Uchke told PTI, adding that it is a non-Covid hospital. "There were 10 patients on the second floor when the fire erupted. While six patients came out on their own, four others were rescued by the fire brigade personnel," he said.

However, confusion prevailed over the hospital's Covid-19 tag as Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari referred to the deceased as Covid-19 patients while condoling their deaths,

"The deaths of 3 patients undergoing Covid treatment at the fire at Well Treat Hospital in Nagpur's Wadi area is extremely saddening," said the senior BJP leader.

नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील वाडी येथील वेलट्रीट रुग्णालयात लागलेल्या आगीमध्ये 'कोविड'वर उपचार घेत असलेल्या तीन रुग्णांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मृतांच्या नातेवाईकांसोबत माझ्या संवेदना आहेत. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 9, 2021

The Nagpur hospital fire comes close on the heels of the fire incident at the Sunrise Hospital in Dreams Mall in Bhandup in March that had left 11 patients dead.

On January 9, 10 new born babies were killed in a fire that broke out at the district hospital in Bhandara.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, who hails from Nagpur, spoke to senior police and district officials. "Pained to know about the incident," he said, adding that all assistance is being provided.

Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur.

Spoke to Nagpur Collector and he told that all the assistance is being provided.

Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

Praying for speedy recovery of the injured.#NagpurFire — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

नागपुर के एक अस्पताल में आग लगने के समाचार से अत्यंत दुःखी हूँ। मैं दुःख की इस घड़ी में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ व ईश्वर से घायलों के शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 9, 2021

