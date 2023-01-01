4 TN men returning after New Year party die in accident

4 from TN returning after New Year party in Goa die in road accident

According to police, the accident occurred at Baleguli village in Ankola taluk of Karwar district on National Highway 66

PTI
PTI, Karwar,
  • Jan 01 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 20:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people from Tamil Nadu, who were heading towards Gokarna after New Year celebrations in Goa, were killed when the car that the group of friends were travelling in collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus on Sunday, police said.

One person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, they added. According to police, the accident occurred at Baleguli village in Ankola taluk of Karwar district on National Highway 66. The police said the government bus was heading from Hubballi to Gokarna when the incident took place.

All the four died on the spot while one is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The deceased were identified as Arun Pandian, Vipul, Mohammad, and Shekaran, police said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to Ankola Hospital.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Accident
India News

What's Brewing

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Special 'diet plan' for Jallikattu bulls to fight well

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

Biryani, chips, even khichdi! What India ordered on NYE

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

India's political landscape: Dystopia for the future?

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Animal'

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

What we know of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

 