4 passengers on Kerala Express die of extreme heat

Four passengers, who were travelling from Agra to Coimbatore on Kerala Express died allegedly due to extreme heat on Monday night.

Passengers, all senior citizens, were travelling in sleeper coaches of the train, which was plying between New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram. A group of 68 people from Coimbatore returning after visiting Varanasi and Agra and board the train at Agra station.

Passengers complained of uneasiness and laying unconscious and the doctor was summoned at Jhansi. By the time the train reached Jhansi, three of them had died and another passenger died in hospital in Jhansi, a railway official said.

The Railways ordered the autopsy to find out the exact reason for death, said the official.